FUNToken (FUN) Market Cap Achieves $149.46 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $149.46 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

