Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Reaches $24.25 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Fusion has a market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.18 or 0.99527646 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,170,145 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

