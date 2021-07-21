Future (LON:FUTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,524.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,524 ($46.04) and last traded at GBX 3,500 ($45.73), with a volume of 242953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,210 ($41.94).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,265.25 ($42.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,957.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile (LON:FUTR)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

