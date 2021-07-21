FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.72% of FutureFuel worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE FF opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 10,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

