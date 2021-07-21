FY2022 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

