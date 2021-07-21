FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Boston Beer in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $21.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s FY2023 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,219.80.

NYSE SAM opened at $936.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,019.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $648.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 33,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,229,173.56. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

