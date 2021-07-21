FY2022 EPS Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for iHeartMedia in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

