FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of MAG opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.00 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.