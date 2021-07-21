FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Lifted by Analyst

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.28. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.7249 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.77%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

