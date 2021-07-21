FY2022 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of WES opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,866 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after buying an additional 13,601,759 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after buying an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

