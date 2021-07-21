FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zogenix in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zogenix’s FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

