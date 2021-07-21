Fyooz Price Down 37.6% Over Last Week (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $93,583.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013321 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00788578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

