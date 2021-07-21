Gala Price Hits $0.0117 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Gala has a market capitalization of $81.47 million and $422,294.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00799382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

