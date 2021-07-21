Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading Up 19%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) shares were up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 294,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 394,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRPHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

