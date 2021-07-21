GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Hits $13.41 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. GameCredits has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $319,513.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00361976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,514,298 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

