GameCredits Market Capitalization Tops $15.33 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $336,924.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00363811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,514,298 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

