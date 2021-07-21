GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get GameStop alerts:

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $49,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GME opened at $191.18 on Wednesday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.04 and a beta of -2.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.