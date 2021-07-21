GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 3.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $182.96 and last traded at $183.84. Approximately 80,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,648,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

Get GameStop alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.48 and a beta of -2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.67.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in GameStop by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in GameStop by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.