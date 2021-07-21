Gameswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $133,119.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 35% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $133,119.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00815899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.