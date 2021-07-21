Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,962.08

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,962.08 ($25.63) and traded as high as GBX 2,055 ($26.85). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,990 ($26.00), with a volume of 122,765 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,962.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

In other news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total transaction of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

