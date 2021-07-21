Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Garmin worth $85,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,969. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

