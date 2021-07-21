Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Gartner worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Gartner by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Gartner by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $255.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $258.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

