Gas Price Tops $5.62 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00017568 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $56.89 million and $20.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

