Gatechain Token (GT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013489 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00800810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

