GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,338.43 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00361976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.