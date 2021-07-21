Geeq (GEEQ) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $308,758.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001523 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.73 or 0.00787787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

