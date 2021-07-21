Genaro Network Tops One Day Volume of $2.12 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.43 or 0.00804410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

