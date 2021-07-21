General Dynamics (GD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GD opened at $190.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.54. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

