General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,023. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.