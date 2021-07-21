Genesis Shards 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $284,394.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $284,394.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00103820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00141761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,009.78 or 0.99582487 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

