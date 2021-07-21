GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0054

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $63,217.85 and $123.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,737,942 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

