Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 114.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

