GeoDB (GEO) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $3.74 million and $66,503.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.12 or 0.00824870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,042,359 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars.

