Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 134,730 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of W&T Offshore worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $527.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.25.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

