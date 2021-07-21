Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,561 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Cambium Networks worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,057,012 shares of company stock worth $95,128,701 in the last 90 days. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

