Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,621 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of MVB Financial worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MVB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MVB Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MVB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,552,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVBF stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $483.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

