Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,438 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of SmartFinancial worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 146,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SMBK stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

