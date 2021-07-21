Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of DSP Group worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DSP Group by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 96,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DSP Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 492,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

