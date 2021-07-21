Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Party City Holdco worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE PRTY opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $911.52 million, a P/E ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

