Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of NN worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NN by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $287.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.34.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NNBR. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

