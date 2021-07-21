Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Stereotaxis worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. Company insiders own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

STXS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $685.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

