Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 109,580 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,580 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Akouos worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the first quarter worth $988,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKUS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akouos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

AKUS stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97. Akouos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

