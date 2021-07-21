Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 73,613 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,613 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of CorMedix worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth $146,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.30. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

CRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Also, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.