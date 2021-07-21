Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 500,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. Analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

