Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117,409 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

CBAY stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.