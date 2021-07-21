Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 427,666 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Athersys worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 426,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Athersys by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 904,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Athersys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Athersys by 3,234.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 692,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

ATHX stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

