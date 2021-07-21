Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 64,873 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Luna Innovations worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.24 million, a P/E ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

