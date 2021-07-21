Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,469 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Capstar Financial worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

CSTR stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $458.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $54,375.00. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,640 shares of company stock valued at $620,153 and have sold 7,500 shares valued at $153,225. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

