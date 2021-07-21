Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Akouos worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akouos in the first quarter valued at $988,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Akouos in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Akouos by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Akouos by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Akouos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKUS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Akouos, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $427.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

