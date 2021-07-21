Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

STXB stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $374.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,253. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

